Revocation of preventive detention for the sister-in-law of the Peruvian president | News

An appeals court in Peru ruled on Monday to revoke the 30-month preventive detention imposed against Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law of President Pedro Castillo and accused of an alleged case of corruption.

According to the reversal sentence, Paredes must be released from jail and will be subject to a restricted appearance.

The sister of the first lady of Peru must remain in her place of residence and to modify it must be authorized in writing by the Preparatory Investigation Court in charge of the case, prior notification to the Public Ministry.

By majority, it resolved to revoke the same resolution at the end of the preventive detention imposed on Yenifer Paredes Navarro. He was released from prison; and was ordered to appear with restrictions.

– Official National Superior Court (@csnjpeOficial)

October 24, 2022

You will also be required to appear on the first business day of each month at the biometric registration and control office to register your fingerprint and report it to the corresponding Court.

Pretrial detention is the last resort. It cannot be considered as an anticipated sentence. Yenifer Paredes will regain his freedom and must appear for the criminal proceedings.

– Benji Espinoza Ramos (@BenjiEspinozaR)

October 24, 2022

In addition, you must compulsorily go before the authorities of the Judiciary or the Prosecutor’s Office when required, under penalty of revoking the recently proposed measure and re-entering the prison.

Paredes was under preventive arrest in a women’s prison since last August 31, due to the decision of a judge who agreed to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, who considers her an active member of an illicit organization within the presidential family.

The Prosecutor’s Office argues that Paredes is guilty of the crimes of aggravated collusion, money laundering and criminal conspiracy to take over public works with fixed bids.

Another of those accused in this case, the former mayor of Anguía, José Nenil Medina, did not have the same fate as Paredes because the same court denied him the privilege of waiting for the investigative period at his residence and he will remain in prison.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



