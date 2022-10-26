JEP of Colombia grants amnesty to Rodrigo Granda | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) decided this Monday to grant amnesty to the former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP), Rodrigo Granda, alias Ricardo Téllez.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian government meets with FARC dissident group

The Amnesty and Pardon Chamber of the JEP granted the benefit of de jure amnesty to Granda, who was convicted in April 2006 for the crime of rebellion before the Third Criminal Court of the Circuit of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander.

Similarly, the entity issued the order to withdraw the disciplinary, fiscal or criminal record of the also known as “the foreign minister of the FARC” while ratifying the political nature of the previously charged crime, for which it is susceptible to the procedure.

The JEP granted amnesty to Rodrigo Granda and ordered the removal of disciplinary, fiscal and criminal records from the judicial system. #RCNWorld

— RCN Radio (@rcnradio)

October 25, 2022

Likewise, the resolution indicates that the investigations “were connected to other facts in which the former guerrilla allegedly incurred and that are the object of investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.”

In this sense, the jurisdiction specified that this investigative process is in the instruction stage, “without having collected enough material elements with evidentiary vocation that allow formally linking the appearing party to date.”

The JEP granted amnesty for the crime of rebellion to the former head of the extinct FARC guerrilla, Rodrigo Granda. The high court ordered that the 40 cases for which he is being investigated be transferred to the Recognition Chamber of transitional justice. pic.twitter.com/WvWIvFfxFi

— ABC Stations (@EmisorasABC)

October 25, 2022

At the same time, he determined to communicate to Migration Colombia that based on this decision he will not be able to leave the country without prior authorization from the JEP, who was one of the main negotiators of the peace agreement signed in 2016.

The decision signed by the magistrate Amnesty and Pardon Chamber, Marcela Giraldo Muñoz, ends by stating that for a possible appeal it must be presented in accordance with Law 1922 of 2018.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report