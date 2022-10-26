Organizations demand an end to forced disappearances in Honduras | News

Report This Content

More than 80 international and Honduran organizations demanded this Tuesday the end of forced disappearances and attacks against social movements in the country through a letter addressed to the Judiciary (PJ) and the Public Ministry (MP).

Indigenous People File Legal Appeal Against Honduran Prosecutor

The letter expresses grave concern about “the growing wave of violence and terror against Afro-descendant and Indigenous communities in Honduras and the consequent persecution of human rights defenders.”

In this sense, the organizations denounced that both the Judiciary and the Public Ministry remain under the control of officials linked to the government of the former president, Juan Orlando Hernández.

In turn, the document indicates that the attacks against the communities occur after public actions by the Honduran Black Fraternal Organization (Ofraneh) and the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (Copinh).

In this sense, the text states that “it comes after a series of public actions by Ofraneh, Copinh and allies at the national and international level demanding justice for the forced disappearance of four young leaders of the Garífuna community of Triunfo de la Cruz” .

Based on this, the signatories denounced that “instead of taking the necessary actions to support the victims of the kidnapping, as requested by the Inter-American Court, Deputy Prosecutor Sibrían Bueso ridiculed OFRANEH on social networks and initiated a criminal investigation against human rights defenders”.

In turn, the organizations specified that the attacks against the leaders of social movements “go hand in hand with kidnappings, as part of a broader assault against communities and movements promoted by powerful interests.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



