Advances attention to population affected by rains in Venezuela | News

From different fronts, the Government of Venezuela is responding to the emergency created by the landslides and floods that have occurred in the states of Miranda, Anzoategui, Sucre, among others, caused by the intense rains that have occurred in much of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelan government attends damages due to rains in the country

In this sense, the sectoral vice president for Citizen Security and Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, reported that tropical wave No. 46 is passing through Venezuela, where there have been rapidly evolving cloudiness and evaporation with rains with electric shocks.

The states most affected by heavy rainfall are Carabobo, Miranda, Aragua, Capital District, La Guaira, north of Guárico, Anzoátegui, Sucre, Monagas and Delta Amacuro.

Likewise, Ceballos indicated that some of the important effects were in San Antonio de los Altos, Miranda state, where the overflow of some streams was reported, which is being attended by Risk Management personnel.

Another affectation was reported in the Capital District, specifically in the parish of January 23, where there was a record of 12 collapsed houses, 60 houses at risk, 162 families affected and 14 families evacuated by security authorities of the entity.

According to Ceballos, 12 houses collapsed and 60 are at risk. In addition, 14 houses were evacuated.

The Firefighters of the Capital District installed a command post in El Mirador to monitor the area, in case of possible risk situations.

“We remain on alert in the national territory, for the support of governors and mayors, to carry out the corresponding mitigation,” said Ceballos.

The head of the Government of the Capital District (GDC), Nahum Fernández, reported that they are deployed in the 23 de Enero parish, Caracas, to care for families affected by the collapse of homes in the area.

In the La Ladera 2 sector on January 23, 62 homes were affected due to the landslide caused by the heavy rains recorded on Monday afternoon in much of the country.

In Anzoátegui, the state governor Luis José Marcano reported that 4,304 families affected by heavy rains were assisted with the distribution of food in the Manuel Ezequiel Bruzual municipality, located in the western part of the eastern entity.

The regional president indicated that through the network of Food Markets (Mercal) 75.5 metric tons of products from the basic basket were delivered.

In Sucre, the governor of the state, Gilberto Pinto, indicated on Tuesday that the authorities and officials of the region remain alert to the coming passage of tropical wave number 47.

The Governor explained that in that region 4,700 people have been affected by the most recent rains, as well as between 1,200 and 1,150 families.

He noted that municipalities such as Cumanacoa, Rivero, Mejías, Arizmendi, Andrés Eloy Blanco, Bolívar, Carúpano, Carrigal and others are where the most damage has been recorded.

In Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua, through the Ministry for Food, it was reported that more than 4,500 people are served by the 48 Food Houses arranged by the Venezuelan Government.

After the rains in #Caracas a house collapsed in #23 de Enero.

There is no report of an injured or deceased person. firefighters and #pcs in the place.

Neighbors are helping to evacuate vulnerable homes. pic.twitter.com/Fs5GRHGgH9

– Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR)

October 24, 2022

Since the landslide occurred in Las Tejerías, more than two weeks ago, President Nicolás Maduro gave instructions for the activation of Food Houses in all sectors of Las Tejerías.

Through the Ministry for Food, 46 Food Houses were set up, divided among the 23 sectors affected by the rains in Tejerías, to provide food assistance to families affected by the rains and provide them with three daily meals.

All these support and service activities are carried out under the deployment of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), firefighters, Civil Protection (PC) and citizen security forces.

In the state of Zulia, a megaday is being held to care for those affected by the rains under various federal and state initiatives.

In the Bella Vista de la Candelaria sector, San José parish of the Miranda Municipality of the Zulian entity, which was affected by the recent rains, medical care and food delivery are offered, among other available resources.

The secretary of the Missions System and of the We Are Venezuela Movement of Zulia state, deputy of the National Assembly, Yeritzon Ríos stressed that “despite the climatic difficulties, in Zulia there are damages without human victims.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



