New protests reported in Haiti against foreign interference | News

Dozens of Haitians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the possibility of foreign intervention and to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry amid the severe crisis the nation is experiencing.

They call to continue protests until the departure of the Haitian premier

The demonstrators demanded the creation of a transitional government in favor of a national agreement for the calling of elections that allow to solve the power vacuum in the country.

For his part, the Haitian journalist, Roberson Alphonse, was attacked today and wounded, for which he is receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Port-au-Prince.

The communicator was shot in the vicinity of Delmas 40 when he was on his way in his car, which received more than ten shots, to the radio station to present the Magik 9 space.

Local sources affirmed that Alphonse is stable while the leitmotif of the attack is still unknown, which could trigger an escalation of violence against journalists.

Based on this, the protesters demand the resignation of the premier due to his inability to sovereignly manage the complex situation nuanced by inflation, violence by armed gangs, popular discontent and the illegitimacy of the institutions.

On October 7, the Haitian government requested the intervention of international forces to confront the armed violence, which has caused the crisis to worsen due to the rejection of foreign aid.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



