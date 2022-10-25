Latin America

New protests reported in Haiti against foreign interference | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Dozens of Haitians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the possibility of foreign intervention and to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry amid the severe crisis the nation is experiencing.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They call to continue protests until the departure of the Haitian premier

The demonstrators demanded the creation of a transitional government in favor of a national agreement for the calling of elections that allow to solve the power vacuum in the country.

For his part, the Haitian journalist, Roberson Alphonse, was attacked today and wounded, for which he is receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Port-au-Prince.

The communicator was shot in the vicinity of Delmas 40 when he was on his way in his car, which received more than ten shots, to the radio station to present the Magik 9 space.

Local sources affirmed that Alphonse is stable while the leitmotif of the attack is still unknown, which could trigger an escalation of violence against journalists.

Based on this, the protesters demand the resignation of the premier due to his inability to sovereignly manage the complex situation nuanced by inflation, violence by armed gangs, popular discontent and the illegitimacy of the institutions.

On October 7, the Haitian government requested the intervention of international forces to confront the armed violence, which has caused the crisis to worsen due to the rejection of foreign aid.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking
   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Chile and Bolivia agree to improve bilateral economic environment | News

2 hours ago

CELAC supports dialogue table in internal conflict in Bolivia | News

22 hours ago

They kidnap a Colombian councilor from Saravena, Arauca | News

23 hours ago

A defender of nature is murdered in Molleturo, Ecuador | News

1 day ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.