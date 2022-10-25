Chile and Bolivia agree to improve bilateral economic environment | News

Report This Content

Bolivia and Chile agreed on Tuesday to strengthen what they called the bilateral economic environment to optimize the processes of commercial exchange between the two countries.

In this sense, the Chile-Bolivia Binational Business Council pronounced itself at its Second Face-to-face Meeting, in the city of Santiago de Chile, which was attended by the Chilean Foreign Minister, Antonia Urrejola, and the Bolivian Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Benjamín Blanco. Ferr.

The meeting was accompanied by more than 60 businessmen from both countries and ratified the Joint Declaration made at the First Face-to-face Meeting held last June in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

According to the final statement, the objective was to optimize the procedures and operations that allow what they called “an expeditious, efficient and timely transit of goods between both countries and from these with the rest of the world and the need to improve rail transport systems and its complementation with land transport”.

Likewise, they proposed to “advance in the relief of all goods to reach a free trade area, a fundamental step to advance in integration.”

Urrejola celebrated the results of the meeting and said she was “convinced that it will fulfill its purpose of continuing to advance in the integration between Chile and Bolivia, and that these efforts will allow us to continue strengthening a relationship of friendship, trust and closeness between two brother peoples.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



