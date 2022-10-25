CELAC supports dialogue table in internal conflict in Bolivia | News

Report This Content

The Government of Argentina, a country that holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), spoke in support of the dialogue on the National Census, the axis of the most recent internal dispute between destabilizing right-wing groups and the Government from Bolivia.

According to the statement, the pro tempore presidency “Argentina recognizes and values ​​the participation of technical, national and international organizations that have been accompanying the preparatory process.”

In this sense, the statement points out that “the Census is a key statistical tool for decision-making and the development of public policies for the benefit of the people”.

The Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) expresses its support for the dialogue process in the Plurinational State of Bolivia between the Government and the parties involved in the announced Population and Housing Census.

— Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (@PPT_CELAC)

October 23, 2022

However, given the escalation of the conflict between the central executive and some territorial entities, CELAC “encourages the willingness of the parties to guarantee a constructive dialogue and conversations in good faith that allow reaching sustainable agreements based on consensus”.

Territorial entities, headed by the so-called Civic Committee of Santa Cruz, began a conflict around the proposal to postpone the population census to 2024, while ultra-conservative groups seek it to be in 2023, and the conflict has degenerated into situations of violence.

In fact, the Bolivian government and the Interinstitutional Committee that promotes the census resumed the dialogue this Saturday, after a break to lower tensions in the streets on the first day of the indefinite strike in Santa Cruz, the largest region in the country.

The Bolivian Government has not stopped insisting on dialogue and the Deputy Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, one of the government representatives at the table, spoke out regarding the indefinite strike and said that “the space is dialogue, the technical table, and we We continue to insist on that route because the other harms the population and we consider that there is no argument.”

The Argentine call takes place in the preamble to the summit of foreign ministers of CELAC and the European Union, to be held next Thursday, which is described as “an achievement under the Argentine presidency of CELAC, since they had not met for five years, with a powerful agenda based on inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery; in Science, Technology, climate change, multilateralism and cooperation in matters of security and governance”, they said from the Foreign Ministry.





