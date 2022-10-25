They kidnap a Colombian councilor from Saravena, Arauca | News

Report This Content

The councilman of the municipality of Saravena, José Miguel García, was kidnapped last Sunday by six armed men when he was traveling with his security team to the municipality of Tame in the department of Arauca, in the north of Colombia, but was released a day after.

According to local sources, the militant of the Alianza Social Independiente (ASI) party was detained around 1:00 p.m. (local time) in the village of Palestina, located between Puerto Jordán and Santo Domingo.

In this sense, the perpetrators stole the bodyguard’s weapon and vest, who was abandoned after García was forcibly transported in the truck where he was traveling.

1/3 We reject the kidnapping of the Saravena municipal councilor, José Miguel García Cobos, who was taken by armed persons to an unknown destination in events that occurred this afternoon on the road that leads from Arauca to Tame.

— Ombudsman (@DefensoriaCol)

October 24, 2022

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office rejected the kidnapping of the official, however, it requested “his prompt release”, respect for “his life and integrity”, as well as the supply of the 500 mg drug metformin, “which is vital for your current state of health.

Similarly, he made the entity‘s humanitarian channels available to facilitate the return to his home and called on the armed groups “to give true gestures of peace in the face of the total peace process that the National Government has been promoting.”

As recently reported by journalists from the Colombian town, the councilman was released and is currently being transferred to his community.

During this year there have been multiple acts of violence as a result of the confrontation between guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).





