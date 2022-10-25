A defender of nature is murdered in Molleturo, Ecuador | News

Report This Content

The Alliance of Organizations for Human Rights of Ecuador denounced this Monday the murder of the defender of nature, Alba Katerine Bermeo Puín, 24 years old, who was also pregnant, by groups involved in gold mining activities.

According to the authorities, the criminal act took place at 01:40 (local time), in the San Pedro de Yumate sector, belonging to the Molleturo parish, in southern Ecuador.

In this sense, the relatives of the victim stated that he was traveling with a driver in a tow truck from Guayaquil to Molleturo.

During the journey, the crane was intercepted by another vehicle, when an unknown person asked them to tow a truck that was loaded with gold-bearing material, by not accepting the request they were shot.

They also added that Katerine Bermeo had a chest wound and the bullet affected her vital organs, causing her death.

It is worth specifying that the National Police complied with the survey and the body was transferred to the Forensic Center of Cuenca for the expertise.

