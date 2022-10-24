Former Bolsonaro deputy Roberto Jefferson arrested in Brazil | News

Report This Content

The former Bolsonarist deputy, Roberto Jefferson, was transferred to prison this Monday after barricading himself for eight hours and shooting at the Brazilian Federal Police who were trying to arrest him, which left two agents injured by the launch of a grenade.

Lula rejects aggressiveness of ex-Bolnarista deputy

The former national president of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) was initially transferred to the Benfica prison, located in the north of the state of Rio de Janeiro, to later be interned in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex.

For his part, the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, announced that “as I determined with the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, Roberto Jefferson has just been imprisoned and the treatment of those who shoot police officers is bandit.”

The police seized a rifle and several boxes of ammunition in the house of Roberto Jefferson, an ally of Bolsonaro and one of the leaders in the coup threats against the Supreme Court and the electoral system. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/mj4VQh5PX8

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

October 24, 2022

However, graphic testimonies show the close link between the former head of the PTB and the current head of state, who is ultimately responsible for the polarization of the South American nation, according to the leader of the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In this sense, Lula published that “hate, violence and contempt for the law. Roberto Jefferson is not just a criminal and one of the main allies of our adversary: ​​he is the face of what Bolsonaro preaches.”

According to the Federal Police, Jefferson fired at a patrol car that was in the vicinity of his house, meanwhile, wounding two agents with shrapnel from a grenade, who were treated and later released.

The former deputy, who had been under house arrest since last year, was presented with an arrest warrant by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) after failing to comply with the rules of his sentence.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



