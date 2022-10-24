Argentina calls for innovation in ECLAC economic strategies | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said on Monday that the current economic situation in Latin America and the Caribbean requires “a critical look and innovative responses to design policies and solutions” in the region.

ECLAC forecasts regional growth of 3.2 percent by 2022

This is how the Argentine president pronounced on the occasion of the 39th session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which is in session during this day and until Wednesday in the capital, Buenos Aires.

Fernández said that “this period finds us in a very complex international situation after the pandemic and as a consequence of the negative impact of the war on the global economy, which requires creatively facing new challenges.”

In this sense, the Argentine president considered that “the core document presented by ECLAC proposes very valuable lines of work such as reducing the technological gap.”

For this reason, Fernández said that the current situation “provides the possibility of identifying the vectors that allow us to associate in the value chain as links that add technology and employment in the production process.”

He did not fail to mention the strategic importance of lithium in the countries of the region for their development, before which he called for “regional cooperation in the search for financing from multilateral credit organizations.”

On the other hand, the president invited the countries of the region “to work together” in what he called an agenda of knowledge economy and economy 4.0 in Latin America and the Caribbean, and pointed out specific areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Thus, he paraphrased Pope Francis and said that “No one is saved alone. In this time, no one is saved alone,” for which he invited the countries present to “stay together.”

ECLAC is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations and was founded to contribute to the economic development of Latin America and the Caribbean, coordinate actions aimed at its promotion and strengthen the economic relations of the countries among themselves and with other nations. of the world.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



