Heavy rains leave one dead and one missing in Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The floods, river overflows caused by heavy rains in the municipality of Bosconia, Colombian department of Cesar, have so far left one person dead and another missing, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They kidnap a Colombian councilor from Saravena, Arauca

The heavy rains collapsed some residences, paralyzed commerce and some land communication routes were flooded.

According to the municipal mayor’s office, the fatality would be a minor of approximately eleven years, in addition to a missing adult, due to heavy rains.

In particular, the municipality of Bosconia, Edulfo Villar, confirmed that “the 11-year-old boy was swept away by strong currents and drowned.

In this sense, the Municipal Fire Department assured that, “the minor belonged to the Yukpa indigenous ethnic group and in his community it is unknown if it was that he was released from the mother or was carried away by the current of water that entered his house. . The boy drowned and appeared near the square.

In the midst of the current situation, Mayor Edulfo Villar alerted the community to take preventive measures due to the increase in rains and electrical storms that are expected for the next few hours in the region.

Our early childhood care services @ICBFColombia in the Bosconia Children’s Home in the San Martín neighborhood of this municipality, they are today suspended, the damage caused by the rains is evident and this affects the health conditions. pic.twitter.com/PPXv8eRAEW

– Gabriel Castilla (@CastillaGab)

October 24, 2022

Villar also requested help from the Departmental Government of Cesar, as well as the Risk Management portfolio and the National Government, to overcome this disaster that occurred in the municipality of Bosconia, where there has also been a restriction of vehicular flow due to the occupation of part of the road by families who lost everything in neighboring neighborhoods.

The authorities lead the work of quantifying the damage and families affected, to determine the exact number of victims left by this emergency, the first of its magnitude in 12 years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report