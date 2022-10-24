Venezuela will take to the Assembly cooperation plan with Colombia | News

Report This Content

The second vice president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Vanesa Montero, reported this Monday that the body’s plenary will take the agenda to fully restore diplomatic and economic relations between the Bolivarian nation and Colombia.

According to the deputy, the joint work agenda, agreed between the countries in the border axes, is framed in the objectives of peace, economy and climate focus to build a strategic map based on reality.

He also added that, after the meeting with the teams headed by the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez and Senator Gloria Flores on behalf of Colombia, a work route was marked on five border axes.

We were the protagonists of a historic event, we arrived at the Colombian-Venezuelan border to unite with the senators from New Granada to begin a profound work of attention to the border communities. This is the beginning of this path of integration between brother peoples. pic.twitter.com/qvrcTfzHri

– Vanesa Montero (@35vanesamontero)

October 22, 2022

“On the Venezuelan side, it is Zulia, Táchira, Barinas, Apure and Amazonas that we will work through an agenda built with Colombian senators; the economic reactivation is important, and it will be consolidated with the opening of the border, and the relations between both countries”, emphasized the entity.

In another order, Montero recalled that during the mandate of former President Iván Duque, Colombia renounced an illegitimate government, such as that of Juan Guaidó, which caused the loss of Monómeros, generating an embezzlement for Venezuela of 170,000 million dollars.

#21Oct || From the Historical Temple Complex of Villa del Rosario, in Colombian territory, a working meeting was held between the authorities of both parliaments and the members of the foreign policy commissions. pic.twitter.com/obReqnissB

– National Assembly ���� (@Asamblea_Ven)

October 21, 2022

“For the year 2008, more than 7,000 million dollars entered the country, and with the closure of the border, this figure decreased considerably, which weakened not only the economic but also the social area, since the citizens of both countries were left without consulates. or embassies to do their paperwork,” Montero recalled.

In this sense, he announced that the border spaces will be visited, which have their own dynamics, but from the Venezuelan parliament with the Colombian Congress, the initiatives that are experienced on the border will be supervised.

It is worth mentioning that last Friday, October 21, the First Binational Parliamentary Meeting between Colombia and Venezuela was held, within the framework of the reestablishment of bilateral relations last August, after the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the presidency of Colombia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



