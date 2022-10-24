Global capitalism and the crisis of humanity | Opinion

Report This Content

The new book by William I. Robinson: Global capitalism and the crisis of humanity, (Siglo XXI publishers, 2022) adds to a magnum opus, along with two other publications in Spanish: A theory of global capitalism: production, Class and State in a Transnational World (2013), and Latin America and global capitalism, a critical perspective of globalization (2015). This monumental research work allows a dialectical journey through an urgently necessary theoretical framework to confront capitalism of the 21st century from the field of emancipatory and revolutionary struggles.

Robinson arrives at the exact moment when it was necessary to give Marxism oxygen, applying it to a reality immersed in a deep multidimensional crisis of apocalyptic severities, in which the very survival of the human species is at risk, and in total agreement with his opinion. that “the most urgent task of any intellectual who considers himself organic -or politically committed-, is to address this crisis.”

Precisely, William highlights in the prologue of this edition in Spanish, that the collapse of the global economy unleashed by the coronavirus has caused the loss of their economic support of two billion people, with at least 500 million who were thrown into poverty and hunger, while up to 500 million small businesses went bankrupt. Robinson argues that “we are facing a global crisis unprecedented in its magnitude and global reach, the degree of ecological degradation and social deterioration, and the scale of the means of violence.” Analyze, at this point, how the transnational capitalist class insisted on transferring the burden of the crisis and the sacrifice imposed by the pandemic to the working and popular classes, leaving in its wake more inequality, more political tension, more militarism and more authoritarianism. .

Our author raises the need to broaden the look to the global sphere, given that the fate of any community on the planet is inseparably linked with humanity as a whole, which, in turn, determines a “planetary consciousness”. This implies realizing that “if we want to solve the urgent problems that afflict humanity, such as ecological collapse, war (the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not yet broken out, with its worrying consequences), poverty, inequality , disease and alienation, we necessarily have to carry out a frontal confrontation with the powers that be in the global capitalist system to take away the control that these powers exercise over the means of our existence.

Very important is his analysis of the crisis in the political dimension, in which he perceives that the capitalist domain is approaching a general crisis, in the face of the collapse of the legitimacy of the prevailing system, which has caused a growing polarization between an insurgent left and forces far-right and neo-fascists, as we have recently seen with the electoral victory in Italy of an openly neo-fascist coalition, and the high percentage of votes registered by the far-right and right-wing in the first round of the Brazilian presidential elections.

Faced with this daunting panorama, I fully agree with the final conclusion of the prologue of the book, in the sense that the resolution of the crisis of humanity passes through the overthrow of global capitalism and its replacement by a project of democratic socialism. However, I express my disagreements, at least from the Mexican case, with the idea of ​​”supporting projects of reformist elites to the extent that they mitigate the worst depredations of global capitalism and take us out of the threshold of war and fascism”, given that, as we observe in Mexico, militarization and militarism, and the war or “unrecognized armed conflict” that accompanies the re-colonization of territories through mega projects, are being put into practice by a government that pretends to be doing a historic transformation in the country.

Robinson reiterates that his analyzes and theories on this global crisis are assumed from the theory of global capitalism, based on changes that we could consider apocalypse: 1.- Emergence of a truly transnational capital and a new global system of production and finance in which all nations and much of humanity have been integrated, either directly or indirectly. 2.- Formation of a transnational capitalist class, a class group that has attracted contingents from most countries around the world. 3.- Establishment of apparatuses of a transnational State. 4.- New relations of inequality, domination and exploitation in global society, including the growing importance of transnational social and class inequalities in relation to North-South inequalities geographically or territorially conceived. This capitalist globalization is an ongoing process, unfinished and open, contradictory and conflictive, driven by social forces in struggle; it is an emergent moving structure, with no consummated final state.

This leads inevitably to a fundamental insight of Robinson: it is not possible to understand this new epoch through the existing nation-state-centric paradigms that claim to explain world political and economic dynamics as interactions between nation-states and competition between national classes in a world. interstate system. We must focus not on states as fictitious macro-agents, but on constellations of historically changing social forces that operate through multiple institutions, including state apparatuses that are undergoing transformation as a consequence of collective agencies.

In this direction, Robinson polemicizes with approaches that take historically contingent and specific categories such as the nation-state, national capital, and imperialism, and turn them into an immutable, fixed structure, reifying them in the process. For this reason, he supports the imperative of a holistic approach and new concepts, within a structural and conjunctural analysis. He argues that the task of good macrosocial science is to discover the kaleidoscope of articulations between deep structure, structure, and conjuncture as different levels of analysis that are causal to overt social change. To focus on the conjuncture is to confuse the mere appearance with the essence; focusing only on the structural is reductionism.

In Chapter 3, “Beyond the Theory of Imperialism,” Robinson critiques the “new imperialism” theories that proliferated in the years following the September 2001 attack on various whites on US soil and the subsequent US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. The cornerstone of these theories is the assumption that world capitalism in the 21st century is made up of different national economies and “national capitals” that respond to their national interest. No capitalist country fits this description. Likewise, Robinson proposes an alternative explanation for the accentuated interventionism of the United States in recent years from the perspective of the theory of global capitalism. According to this perspective, this interventionism is not the abandonment by the United States of capitalist globalization but a response to its crisis. The US state has taken the initiative to impose a reorganization of world capitalism. But this does not mean that he does it to defend the interests of “the United States”. It attempts to defend the interests of transnational investors and the system as a whole, and to confront political forces around the world that in one way or another threaten those interests or threaten to destabilize transnational capitalist processes.

By confronting the reality of transnational capital, we can understand US foreign policy in this new era in an organic, if not merely functional, relationship with the actual structure and composition of the dominant social forces in the global capitalist system, that is, the structural role of US state power in the advancement of neoliberalism and global capitalism. These policies have promoted transnational capitalist interests. However, and this is crucial, the United States State manages the only important instruments of coercion at the world level. In this area, his contribution to the concept of the global Police State is outstanding in order to more broadly identify the emerging character of a global economy and society, as a repressive totality, whose logic is as much cultural and economic as it is political.

More specifically, the global police state refers to three interrelated factors: First, we have the increasingly pervasive system of social control, repression, and war promoted by ruling groups to contain actual or potential global working-class rebellion, and humanity considered surplus. Secondly, there is the development and application, to a greater degree, of this repressive system as a means to ensure the benefits and continuity of capital accumulation, in the face of its stagnation, through what Robinson calls militarized accumulation or/and repressive accumulation. Third, he points to the trend toward political systems that can be characterized as 21st-century fascism or, in a broader sense, as totalitarianism. In parallel, a neo-fascist culture is imposed through militarism, misogyny and extreme masculinization, along with racism.

This global police state arises when world capitalism finds itself in an unprecedented crisis, given its magnitude, global dimension and the extent of ecological degradation and social deterioration, as well as the imposition of means of violence in all latitudes of the planet against the poor and the working classes. This has caused the emergence of multiple movements that oppose this global police state, so it is imminent to identify its characteristics, particularly its authoritarian and repressive drifts.

In this sense, “US” imperialism refers to the use by transnational elites of the US state apparatus to continue trying to expand, defend and stabilize the global capitalist system. In this sense we can speak of global capitalist imperialism, based, for obvious historical reasons, in Washington. It is not about the recreation of the old imperialism but about the colonization and recolonization of the vanquished for the new global capitalism and its agents. The US state houses the war ministry in a highly divided global elite cabinet. And Robinson goes further, “if by imperialism we mean the incessant pressures for the outward expansion of capitalism and the different political, military and cultural mechanisms that facilitate that expansion and the appropriation of surpluses that it generates, then it is a structural imperative inherent in the capitalism. We need a theory of capitalist expansion – of the political processes and institutions through which such expansion occurs, of class relations and the spatial dynamics that go with it.

As can be seen in this review, William invites us to think, to reflect on everything that we took for granted in a Marxism suspended in almost indisputable categories and notions. The work as a whole breaks with orthodox and routine thought. Hence its importance and value as a training tool for young and not so young generations. Thank you, William, again, for this colossal work.

