Confirmed cases and deaths from cholera increase in Haiti | News

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed this Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of cholera in Haiti has increased to 123, while deaths from this cause now total 37.

According to the latest information closure, which includes data up to October 18, four new cases of cholera have been registered in the Center Department and there are alerts under investigation in Artibonite, Center, Northeast, West, Southeast, Grand’Anse and Nippes. .

In the capital area there are already eight regions that have outbreaks, with Cité Soleil (49 percent of the total suspects) and Port-au-Prince (37 percent of the total suspects) being the most affected.

It also emerged that 271 suspected cases, 12 confirmed cases and 14 deaths from cholera have been identified in the Port-au-Prince Civil Prison.

This health situation is aggravated by insecurity, lack of fuel, supplies and food, all of which creates a very adverse situation for the Caribbean nation, which may continue to worsen as days go by.

According to the Haitian Ministry of Health, 41 percent of the cases are under the age of ten, an age range at high risk for developing complications and even dying from cholera.

In this regard, and based on the serious food insecurity situation facing the country, PAHO warned that malnourished children are three times more likely to die.

At the beginning of October, the first case of cholera was registered in Haiti since 2019, a disease that broke out in this country after the 2010 earthquake and in less than a decade left more than 10,000 deaths and affected more than 820,000 people.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



