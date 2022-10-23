Government of Mexico does not grant permission to the transnational Iberdrola plant | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Mexican Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) denied this Saturday to the Spanish transnational Iberdrola the authorization for one of its plants to continue generating and selling energy out of contract to third parties, an aspect prohibited by the Constitution of that country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Roslyn evolves into a category 4 hurricane on its way to Mexico

The aforementioned governing body approved a resolution that denies Iberdrola Energía Monterrey (IEM) the possibility of modifying a permit granted by previous Mexican administrations to carry out this activity at the Dulces Nombres plant, located in Pesquería, Nuevo León (north), for which this had to stop its work.

At the same time, the CRE issued resolutions so that partners of 11 plants that this firm operates in Mexico to disconnect. Iberdrola weighs numerous tax accusations for operation and illicit enrichment. These activities have also been denounced by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Among the Iberdrola plants that were disconnected or will do so in the future are Enertek, Dulces Nombres II; Ecological Parks, Pier II Quecholac Felipe Ángeles, Bajío Cogeneration, Gulf Energy, La Laguna Energy and Altamira Cogeneration.

According to the press, Iberdrola has been trying since November 2021 for the CRE to modify its permit to operate under the wholesale electricity market regime, but without results.

In May 2021, the Dulces Nombres plant was fined 9,145 million pesos (more than 459 million dollars) for the sale of energy to third parties outside the contract, an activity classified as illegal and for which it has billed significant profits on Mexican soil. This measure was suspended by a specialized court, although the legal process continues.

Journalistic reports add that, in terms of hydrocarbons, the CRE granted 48 permits for the sale of petroleum products to the public.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report