Deaths related to Hurricane Fiona increase in Puerto Rico | News

The Puerto Rico Department of Health reported this Saturday that the deaths related to the passage of Hurricane Fiona through that island increased to 35.

The data indicates that of the total number of deaths, 18 are confirmed and 17 are under investigation, which means that it is notified on the portfolio’s website, but the death is not official until the official death certificate is registered with the Demographic Registry. .

Of the total number of confirmed deaths, two were a direct consequence of the onslaught of the phenomenon and 16 were indirect.

Source: www.salud.gov.pr

It also emerged that most of the deceased are over 65 years of age, since 28 people within this age range lost their lives.

Similarly, four people between the ages of 55 and 64 and three people between the ages of 45 and 54 lost their lives.

Of the total of 35 deaths reported so far by the Puerto Rican authorities, 24 are men and 11 are women.

On September 18, Hurricane Fiona hit the southeast of Puerto Rico with category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, causing serious damage to the country’s infrastructure, which led the federal government to declare a state of major disaster.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






