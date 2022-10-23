Government of Bolivia denounces that the opposition from Santa Cruz broke up the dialogue table on the census | News

The Government of Bolivia denounced this Saturday that representatives of the department of Santa Cruz broke up the dialogue table set up to seek consensus on the date of the census, and confirmed that it will not give up the dialogue on the subject.

The Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, made it clear that the Government will not give up the dialogue about the date of the census, scheduled for 2024, based on technical considerations.

This was one of the pre-agreements reached between the Government and the so-called “civics” during the first part of the talks that began this Saturday, but later they abandoned that position and insisted, without technical basis, that the census be brought forward to 2023 and its results are published in 180 days.

Prada blamed the opposition leaders for any act of violence that may arise due to their breakdown in dialogue, as they try to generate destabilization through an indefinite strike in Santa Cruz, a forceful measure that is not accepted by the entire population.

Governor Fernando Camacho and civic leaders of S. Cruz break off the dialogue after going back on the pre-agreements that they had advanced with national government authorities. They left a draft decree with their demands and left. @teleSURtv

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

October 22, 2022

During the meeting, the Vice Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, and the presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter, stressed that the date of the census must be agreed upon through technical roundtables with the participation of experts.

According to local media, this criterion was defended to guarantee a responsible census process, with quality, adjusted to international standards and that does not leave out any Bolivian citizen.

At a press conference, we announced the fourth intermission until 12:00 of the dialogue meeting on the Census and we called on the population to put aside hostile attitudes.

We seek to reach a consensus for the benefit of the entire Bolivian population. pic.twitter.com/oFVLfyBBOe

– Gabriela Alcón (@GabrielaAlconM)

October 22, 2022

Although it was a position endorsed by the parties, the governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho, and other opposition leaders returned from the intermediate room of the meeting and withdrew from this pre-agreement, insisting that the census be brought forward to 2023.

At that point, and without having promoted the aforementioned exchange between experts, who had previously defended them, they left a draft decree with their demands and left the room, after which they alleged that the Government had rejected their proposal.

The Minister of the Presidency stressed that as a Government it was fulfilled by calling for dialogue and seeking a formula that generates social tranquility and avoids economic damage to Bolivian families due to indefinite unemployment.





