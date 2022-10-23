Meeting of the leadership of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba | News

The extraordinary plenary session of the National Committee of the Union of Young Communists (UJC) of Cuba held a working meeting this Saturday that was attended by the country’s president and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel .

“We call on the UJC and the student organizations to act with a sense of organization, as communist militancy, knocking on the doors of the administrations and the Party to demand attention and responses, with respect and adherence to the rules,” said the head of Caribbean island state.

Díaz-Canel stressed that “no young person should feel that everything has already been done in the Revolution, it would be a big mistake. Each generation has an epic on which to build a hero and recent times, the harsh circumstances that surround us, have shown it.

He mentioned that, as a political organization, the UJC has to be all the time pressing moods, dissatisfactions, complaints, “and act quickly to reverse them, with the only formula that works in a society like ours: active participation and real in the changes, in the work”.

“Only from participation is commitment born,” said the Cuban president.

In the work session this Saturday, the Strategy of the Union of Young Communists was approved to strengthen its integral role in the present and in the future of the country.

The members of the plenary also decided to prepare a process for discussing the Strategy in all the grassroots organizations, to which non-militant youths are also invited, and to place the approved document on the UJC website, with the aim to facilitate its access to all people.

