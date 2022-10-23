Clashes between gangs leave some 12 dead in Haiti | News

Report This Content

Two of the most dangerous Haitian gangs sustained an attack that left at least 12 people dead, in a confrontation that occurred hours after the international community decreed sanctions against these armed groups, the media reported on Saturday.

The clash was carried out by the gangs identified as Vitelhomme and 400 Mawozo, who hold disputes in the La Croix-des-Bouquets commune, located in the district of the same name, in the West department.

According to the media, the two gangs previously maintained alliances, however now they are fighting for control of the territory, with a balance of dozens of deaths.

On Friday afternoon, a group of armed people traveling in a vehicle at the bus station on the Croix-des-Bouquets and Mirebalais route, in Bon Repos, killed a dozen people and injured several more. according to news reports.

According to the media outlet Haiti 24, as a result of this fight between gangs, citizens have begun to abandon their homes in demarcations such as Rue Falaise and Nouailles, and seek refuge with relatives in other municipalities.

Last Friday, the United Nations (UN) Security Council approved a draft resolution by the United States (USA) and Mexico to impose sanctions against armed groups in Haiti, as well as their financiers.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described that resolution as “the first step and a first response to the calls launched by the Haitians.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



