Remains of plane crash found in Costa Rica | News

The Ministry of Public Security of Costa Rica reported this Saturday that it found remains of the crashed plane in the Caribbean maritime zone of the Central American country and in which six people were traveling, five of them of German nationality.

The Costa Rican Minister of Public Security, Jorge Torres, told local media that in the search efforts undertaken this Saturday “we have rescued some pieces, parts of the plane that the currents return to us, (and) two bodies, one of a minor and part of an adult”.

Last Friday, the disappearance of a plane that had departed from Mexico, on a private flight, and was headed to the Costa Rican city of Limón, was reported. Five passengers of German origin and a pilot of Swiss nationality were traveling on the aircraft.

The passengers were identified as businessman Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend Christiane Schikorsky, Marcus Kurreck and two children named Finja Sghikorsky and Aaron Schaller; as well as a Swiss pilot surnamed Lips.

The Costa Rican authorities indicated that this Sunday the search and tracking operation will resume, in order to try to find the whereabouts of the other people who were on the damaged plane.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



