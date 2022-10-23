Roslyn makes landfall in Nayarit as a category 3 hurricane | News

Report This Content

Roslyn made landfall early this Sunday in the Mexican state of Nayarit (northwest), on the Pacific coast, as a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, reported the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Roslyn evolves into a category 4 hurricane on its way to Mexico

The center of the hurricane made landfall in the vicinity of the town of Santa Cruz, municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit, at 06:20 a.m. this Sunday, approximately 90 kilometers (km) northwest of Tepic, Nayarit, reported the National Hurricane Commission. Water (Conagua).

He specified that the phenomenon presents maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour with gusts of 240 km/h and displacement towards the north-northeast at 26 km/h.

For its part, the National Civil Protection Coordination indicated that its ECO mission is in the impact zone and reported that rain and strong winds are recorded in the town of Villa Hidalgo, in the Nayarit municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, as well as in the capital, Tepic.

The Conagua mentioned that the atmospheric phenomenon will generate extraordinary rains in Jalisco and Nayarit, and torrential in Colima.

This condition could generate an increase in the beds of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods.

The states of Jalisco and Nayarit are in a state of alert, for which they have deployed emergency personnel and assigned temporary shelters.

The population was called to prevent them from going to the beaches due to the high waves and owners of small boats have been recommended to protect them on dry land.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



