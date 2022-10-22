Peruvian Congress summons foreign minister amid political crisis | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, César Landa, will attend the plenary session of Parliament this Friday to answer an interperlatory statement on President Pedro Castillo’s speech before the UN General Assembly, in an atmosphere heated by requests to impose the vacancy on the president .

The chancellor will answer 31 questions as a result of the Order of the Day Motion 4197 approved on October 13 by the plenary session of Congress with 58 votes in favor, 46 against and six abstentions.

The declarations of the Peruvian head of state on the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic constitute one of the causes alleged by the opposition for the statement.

I will once again go to the Congress of the Republic to answer the questions posed -this time- in the interpellatory document, once again explaining Peru’s foreign policy and the work of the @CancilleriaPeru.

– César Landa (@CesarLanda0)

October 13, 2022

For his part, the high-ranking South American diplomat published that “I will once again go to the Congress of the Republic to answer the questions posed – this time – in the interpellatory document, once again explaining Peru’s foreign policy and the work of the Foreign Ministry.”

In an interview with national media Landa pointed out that Castillo’s speech “does not affect Congress at all because within what is the path of democracy there are opposing positions.”

Based on this, he specified that “this is typical of a democracy, but in democratic governance there is also respect for institutions such as the popular vote when an authority has been elected by vote and for a determined period.”

In this sense, the diplomatic head of Peru stressed that “all these fundamental principles are expressed: that coups, whatever their modality, are illegitimate.”

Previously, the Peruvian Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Félix Chero, denounced the persecution against the president while warning of the danger that the opposition could materialize a coup.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



Issue: *

