Popular nomination of candidates for elections in Cuba begins | News

The National Electoral Council (CEN) of Cuba confirmed this Friday the beginning of the process of nominating candidates for delegates of the municipal assemblies of People’s Power, a session open until November 12 throughout the national territory.

According to its president, Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, through the call of the National Assembly of People’s Power, municipal elections will be held on November 27.

He also added that during this process the people will vote in the first round for their representatives before the local body and the CEN will guarantee that the process is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and the Electoral Law.

“Around 12,427 nomination areas will be deployed, of which 12,400 are ordinary and 27 special distributed among military units, construction groups and centers with a high concentration of scholarship holders such as the University of Informatics Sciences,” the official specified.

It is worth mentioning that more than 200,000 Cubans will participate in the elections as electoral authorities, 83,000 at the constituency level and 120,000 at the polling stations.

The planned calendar for the nomination was designed so that 40 percent of the assemblies are held in the first and second weeks, 20 percent in the third, while the last will be used for those that were previously suspended or have difficulties.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



