Ex-military accept responsibility for false positives in Colombia | News

A retired general (r) and 17 other former members of the Colombian Army acknowledged before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) their responsibility in almost 300 extrajudicial executions, also known as false positives, in the department of Casanare.

“On July 14, by means of Order 055, the JEP charged and called to acknowledge their responsibility for their participation in the murder of 296 people in 212 events that occurred in Casanare, some municipalities of Boyacá, Meta and in Tame, Arauca, to 22 top managers and three non-determining participants,” the entity explained on Thursday.

Retired General Henry William Torres Escalante was commander of the XVI Brigade of the Colombian Army, between December 2005 and June 2007, and accepted “the charges of indirect perpetrator of crimes against humanity, murder and forced disappearance of persons.”

Torres admitted to pressuring his subordinates to increase combat casualty figures during military operations while in office.

In addition, the former commander of Infantry Battalion No. 44 Ramón Nonato Pérez, Lieutenant Colonel (r) Henry Hernán Acosta Pardo, admitted their maximum responsibility as direct perpetrators; as well as the former commander of Gaula Casanare, Major (r) Gustavo Enrique Soto Bracamonte.

As co-perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity, Colonel (r) Wilson Camargo Tamayo accepted his guilt; Lieutenant Colonel (r) Marcolino Puerto Jiménez; the eldest (r) Jorge Eduwin Gordillo Benítez and (r) Erwin Eduardo Duarte Rojas; captains (r) Jaime Alberto Rivera Mahecha and César Augusto Cómbita Eslava; and Lieutenants (r) Marco Fabián García Céspedes and Zamir Humberto Casallas Valderrama.

They are joined by first sergeants (r) Wilfrido Domínguez Márquez and Gildardo Antonio Jiménez Castrillón; Sergeant Second Active Faiber Alberto Amaya Ruiz; Second Sergeant (r) Wilson Salvador Burgos Jiménez; First Corporal (r) Gélver Pérez García; second corporal (r) Leandro Eliécer Moná Cano; and the civilian Miguel Fernando Ramírez.

On July 14, the Reconnaissance Chamber had accused 22 members of the Colombian Army of war crimes and crimes against humanity, along with an official of the former Administrative Department of Security (DAS) and two civilians, to acknowledge their responsibility. for the case of false positives in Casanare.

“The Chamber established November 8, 2022 as the deadline for all those appearing to recognize the facts that were imputed to them and their responsibility or, on the contrary, reject them,” the JEP said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



