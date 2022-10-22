They predict that storm Roslyn will evolve into a hurricane heading for Mexico | News

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported this Friday that tropical storm Roslyn, which maintains a trajectory close to the coasts of Michoacán and Colima, could intensify to a category 1 hurricane in the next few hours.

During a press conference, the entity‘s director, Alejandra Méndez Girón, indicated that the meteorological phenomenon is moving in a west-northwest direction at 11 kilometers per hour.

In addition, it forecasts that this Saturday it will reach category 2 before hitting the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit at night, with winds that will range between 154 and 177 kilometers per hour.

The official specified that, at the moment, the cloud bands generate precipitation zones in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima.

Likewise, Roslyn will cause intense rains, winds and waves in Nayarit, western Jalisco, southern Sinaloa, Colima and Michoacán. Meanwhile, its clouds will cause precipitation in Durango and Chihuahua.

Méndez Girón specified that they expect accumulated rains that oscillate between 100 and 300 millimeters, in the territories located within the cone of the tropical storm’s trajectory.

Given the increase in waves with the proximity of Roslyn, the Mexican authorities recommend following the indications of Civil Protection to guarantee the prevention and protection of human life in coastal areas.

According to the latest statement published by the National Water Commission (Conagua) at 1:00 p.m. (local time), the storm is located 305 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima, with maximum sustained winds and gusts of 100 and 120 kilometers per hour.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



