The last group of crew members of the Emtrasur plane held in Argentina arrives in Venezuela | News

The last five crew members of the retained plane of the Aerocargo del Sur Transport Company (Emtrasur) arrived in Venezuela this Friday from Argentina, after the ban on leaving the country was lifted after staying there since last June.

This group of crew members, made up of two Venezuelans and three Iranians, arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state (central-north), and were received by both family members and co-workers.

The judicial opinion established that “there is no merit to order the prosecution or to order the dismissal of Gholamreza Ghasemi, Abdolbaset Mohammadi, Saeid Valizadeh, Víctor Manuel Pérez and Mario José Arraga Urdaneta (…) in relation to the fact for which they were questioned in this case”.

One of the crew members, Víctor Manuel Pérez, expressed that he was happy to return to the country together with his companions, although the cargo plane still remains in Argentina. “We have to work to get it back as soon as possible,” he said.

“It was 134 days that the five of us spent, moments of great integrity were lived and thanks to the people who worked tirelessly to achieve this goal. There are many people who really put the grain of sand from the first day so that we were here today”, narrowed down

In addition, he affirmed that the process continues because the judicial measure ruled that there was no merit, recalling that “what the judge determined was the lifting of the precautionary measure prohibiting leaving the country.”

Regarding the situation they experienced, Pérez asserted that “all the work done by the media that is not in accordance with the policies that Venezuela may carry out was revealed. Any number of lies were invented and spread by Argentine media and other countries”.

For his part, the Venezuelan Minister for Transportation, Ramón Velásquez, stressed that “we have achieved the freedom of the 19 crew members that we had kidnapped by the Argentine Judiciary. It is a victory that we celebrate with great force.”

“Today we are celebrating because thanks to the actions and this strategic patience led by our president Nicolás Maduro, today we are celebrating the complete arrival of the 19 crew members,” said the minister, who reiterated that nothing of what they were accused of could be proven.

“Venezuela is a country that belongs to the International Civil Association of Aeronautics, it signed the Chicago agreement in 1944 and is faithfully complying with the guidelines established in these international agreements,” he said.

On the other hand, he assured that soon “with strategic patience, with the guidelines drawn up by our president, sooner rather than later we will also have the plane back here in Venezuela.”

In turn, the Iranian ambassador to Venezuela, Hojjatollah Soltani, who stressed that both nations are very united and that “it is no secret to the world that the United States is an expert, a master at fabricating lies, at winning titles.

He also noted that the lack of documents forced the Argentine judiciary to release the crew members.

“That is one case of thousands of cases of lies that the United States and its allies are making about Iran, Venezuela and the independent governments and peoples of the world, it is a political instrument and pressure on countries that want to be independent and have their own sovereignty,” he said.

In total, the crew of the Emtrasur plane held in Argentina was made up of 19 people. The first group (12) returned to Venezuela on September 16, after Chamber III of the Federal Court of Appeals of La Plata authorized their departure from the country.

In the second group were two crew members, who returned on September 30, after the decision of Judge Federico Villena, of the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court of Lomas de Zamora 1, was ratified, and it was clarified that they were “dismissed in the legal cases that they opened.”

Since last June, the Venezuelan plane has been held in Argentina despite the fact that nothing of illegal origin was found during the inspections.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



