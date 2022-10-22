251 nationals return to Venezuela from Peru | News

Report This Content

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported this Friday that 251 nationals arrived in the country from Peru through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, adding more than 29,000 citizens benefited to date with this government initiative.

More than 29,000 Venezuelans benefit from Plan Vuelta a la Patria

The entity specified that in the early hours of the morning the Venezuelans arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state.

“These compatriots return after having expressed their willingness to return to their homeland, because during their stay outside national borders they have been affected by the pandemic, their economic situation has worsened, they have been in a situation of vulnerability or they are encouraged by the desire for family reunion,” the Foreign Ministry said.

�� #InVideo | In a new day of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, early this Friday #20Oct 251 nationals from the Republic of Peru returned to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/WIDCHwK1eZ

– Venezuelan Foreign Ministry ���� (@CancilleriaVE)

October 21, 2022

In addition, he specified that the majority of those who return to the country are families who have expressed their desire to do so and “arrive with the emotion of being in their homes, the hope of having a better quality of life, full of optimism and energy, willing to work for the country together with their families”.

For his part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, stressed that thanks to the social policies of President Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan Government guarantees the safe return of these compatriots.

According to data from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, 8,505 people have returned from Peru, a nation from which more people have been repatriated; followed by Brazil with some 7,285, and Ecuador with 5,504.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



