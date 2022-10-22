They defend a project on the LGBTIQ+ community in Costa Rica | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Costa Rican student, religious, collective and activist organizations gathered this Friday in front of the Legislative Assembly in defense of the bill that calls for the repeal of pseudo-conversion therapies aimed at the LGBTIQ+ community.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dismissal of Salvadoran woman sentenced for aborting at home

This project, which was presented by the Broad Front party and rejected by the far-right New Republic, which has presented around 100 motions, is being processed in the Human Rights Commission of the unicameral parliament under file 20970.

Under the slogan “There is nothing to cure”, more than 130 human rights organizations demanded that the deputies suppress what they consider torture by wanting to “reverse or modify” the sexual orientation and gender identity of LGBTIQ+ people.

“In this case there is no real interest in improving the project, they want to legitimize torture, which is what they seek to prohibit,” said legislator Antonio Ortega, leader of the Broad Front and member of the Human Rights Commission.

He insisted that the Nueva República collective tries to “legitimize organized hatred by obstructing the discussion of the project.”

Among the arguments to oppose the approval of the bill to prohibit the supposed “conversion therapies”, the New Republic faction alleges that a “homosexual person can stop being homosexual.” What do a psychologist and a deputy respond to this argument?��(1) pic.twitter.com/jbVdnTvjxz

— Interference (@interferencecr)

October 20, 2022

The representative of the LGBTIQA+ Resistance of Costa Rica, Shi Alarcón-Zamora, valued that “LGBTIQA+ people do not need to be cured of being who we are: having a diverse/different sexual orientation or gender identity is not a mental or physical illness, it is a way of life like any other.

The New Republic deputy, Fabricio Alvarado, stated for his part that “we agree that no one should be coerced or tortured, but what about those who do want to reverse that? What about homosexuals who are not comfortable with that way of life and want to return to heterosexuality?

The pathologization of sexual orientation and identity can cause consequences in the psychological and emotional integrity of people, specialists point out. The testimonies that three survivors of these practices gave to #Interference of #RadiosUCR so they show it. pic.twitter.com/ITnNLrm9cs

— Interference (@interferencecr)

October 19, 2022

Shi Alarcón-Zamora said on his side that “attempts to pathologize, erase or change the identity of people, deny their existence as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or gender diverse and provoke self-hatred, have profound consequences. in their integrity and physical and psychological well-being”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report