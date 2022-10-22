President Fernández delivers 344 ambulances in Argentina | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, delivered this Friday 344 ambulances in the Buenos Aires town of Moreno, which will be distributed throughout the country to “guarantee the health” of the population.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Crew members of an Emtrasur plane held in Argentina arrive in Venezuela

“One of the central roles of the State is to guarantee the health of Argentine men and women who need medical attention, and that is why we are very happy to be distributing these ambulances that are needed in the north, south and center of the country and that they go beyond any ideology and government of the day,” the president specified.

Declaring that “everything we invest in these areas will never be an expense, but an investment, because it guarantees better living conditions,” the head of state stressed that “we are bringing equity and justice to places that need it. And as long as we bring more social justice and more equity, we will be a better society”.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, communicated for her part that it is crucial to be able to continue working nation, province and municipality, with representation from different sectors, “with a view of health that is part of the production chain, industry and of Argentine labor and with a federal perspective”.

The note issued by the Casa Rosada highlighted that the presentation corresponds to 189 transfer vehicles, 61 emergency vehicles and 94 4×4 units that were acquired by the health portfolio through an investment of more than 26 million dollars.

Seven of the total of 344 ambulances have already been distributed in San Martín de los Andes, province of Neuquén, while the remaining 337 will be distributed in different jurisdictions of the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report