Covid-19 cases in Chile increase 50% in the last week | News

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Chile experienced an increase of 50 percent in the last week, with 6,201 new cases in one day, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) of that nation reported this Thursday.

“The Ministry of Health reports that the new confirmed cases at the national level showed a variation of 50 percent in the last week, while in 14 days there was an increase of 15 percent.”

According to the latest report from the entity, the number of new infections is the highest recorded in 48 days, for a total of 13,073 active cases.

The Health portfolio report specifies that the regions with the highest positivity during the last week are O’Higgins, Metropolitana, Biobío and La Araucanía.

“Meanwhile, the Ñuble region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Biobío, Maule and Los Ríos,” he specified.

So far, the total number of diagnosed cases of Covid-19 in Chile is 4,696,888, while the recovered patients are 4,611,104 and 61,495 deaths from the disease have been reported.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



