Latin America

President of Honduras holds meeting with Pope Francis | News

The Government of Honduras reported this Thursday that the nation’s president, Xiomara Castro, held a meeting with Pope Francis during his visit to the Vatican.

“During the cordial conversations at the Secretary of State, satisfaction was expressed for the good bilateral relations and the desire to strengthen them even more, also with the achievement of a Framework Agreement between the Holy See and the Honduran State,” highlighted the note of the Holy See.

Both parties discussed the role of the Church in areas such as education and health, attention to migrants and indicators such as poverty. Meanwhile, they included the effects of climate change and the reconciliation of the country on the agenda.

At this meeting, the supreme pontiff offered the president an olive branch made of bronze and several pontifical documents, while President Castro gave her various gifts, including a statue of Our Lady of Suyapa, patron saint of Honduras, and a rosary. of local wood.

Later, he also spoke with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher.

The day before, the Honduran president met with her counterpart from Italy, Sergio Matarella, who joins other exchanges she has held, such as the one with the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO ), QU Dongiu.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

