Four more people are arrested for attacking Cristina Fernández | News

The security forces of Argentina arrested four members of the far-right group Federal Revolution on Thursday for their links to the assassination attempt perpetrated on September 1 against Vice President Cristina Fernández.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentina will host the CELAC and EU Foreign Ministers Summit

After a series of operations, the police forces captured the leader of the organization, Jonathan Ezequiel Morel, in the city of Paraná. Meanwhile, Leonardo Franco Sosa and Gastón Ezequiel Ángel Guerra were arrested at their home in Buenos Aires.

For its part, local media report that Sabrina Basile turned herself in, in the afternoon, at one of the headquarters of the Argentine judiciary, from where she was transferred to a dependency of the Airport Security Police (PSA) and was detained.

��Three members of the far-right Revolucion Federal group were arrested: Jonathan Morel, Gastón Guerrea and Leonardo Sosa by order of Judge Marcelo Martinez de Giorgi. The Airport Security Police carried out 11 raids

— Irina Hauser (@Irihauser)

October 20, 2022

The authorities confirmed that the four detainees were brought before the Justice, on charges of incitement to collective violence, advocacy of crime and incitement to commit a crime, within the framework of the investigation into the threats and violent messages spread by that group in the social networks.

The raids on this day were ordered by Judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi and prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita, and took place in homes and businesses, such as the headquarters of Caputo Hermanos, owned by the family of former Finance Minister Luis Caputo, a follower of Mauricio Macri.

According to the evidence, the consortium transferred almost eight million pesos (52,252.88 dollars) to the Morel carpentry account between December 2021 and August 2022, allegedly for having been hired to make bars, coffee tables and melamine furniture. .

Sabrina Basile surrendered, in a case for threatening politicians

Morel had publicly expressed his desire to kill the Vice President just six days before the attack carried out by Fernando Sabag Montiel.

– The Peronist Stamina (@ElAguantePeron1)

October 20, 2022

Payments were made from the Santa Clara al Sur and Espacio Añelo trusts, both belonging to Caputo Hermanos. The first was held on December 28, 2021 and the second, on August 22.

In this sense, Vice President Fernández requested on Tuesday that the financial links between the Caputo Brothers and the Federal Revolution be determined, since she considered that the payments that the company has made to the leader of the far-right group are not accidental. This request is also supported by her lawyers.

After the attack against the vice president of the South American country, it was learned that the members of the Federal Revolution, Leonardo Franco Sosa and Gastón Ezequiel Ángel Guerra had posted photos taken from the balcony of a neighbor of Fernández on social networks.

Although finally their names did not appear in the case file of the assassination attempt, a parallel one was opened when audios exchanged from the Twitter Space platform were found, where they assure their intention to assassinate Fernández, his son Máximo Kirchner and President Alberto Fernández .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

