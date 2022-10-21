President Castillo calls for dialogue to stabilize democracy in Peru | News

Report This Content

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Thursday reiterated his call to political forces, representatives of public powers and social sectors of the country to a broad dialogue in favor of a commitment to stabilize democracy in the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce the threat of a coup against the Peruvian Government

After learning of the decision of the Organization of American States (OAS) to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter, the head of state expressed that Peruvians “cannot stand any more political confrontations. Nor the politicization of justice. Nor the judicialization of politics.

Pedro Castillo affirmed that all sectors of the country must initiate a dialogue for a national, democratic and social commitment that stabilizes democracy and makes it impossible to alter it.

The Peruvian people no longer support more political confrontations. Nor the politicization of justice. Nor the judicialization of politics.

We must all initiate a dialogue for a national, democratic and social commitment that stabilizes democracy and makes it impossible to alter it.

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

October 21, 2022

The president indicated that it is about ensuring the independence and autonomy of the powers of the State. “That the dream of the middle classes and the poor of living better be recovered, as well as respect for the legitimate exercise of power and the government elected by the people,” he asserted.

Last week, Pedro Castillo denounced that he is the victim of political persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office and sectors of the Peruvian right that control the country’s Congress.

Given the situation of political uncertainty in Peru generated after the complaint by the country’s Attorney General against President Castillo, presented to Congress for alleged accusations of leading a criminal organization, Pedro Castillo asked the OAS the day before to activate the Charter Inter-American Democratic.

The Peruvian president’s request was analyzed this Thursday in an extraordinary session of the OAS Permanent Council.

After this meeting, the entity presented a resolution in “support for the preservation of democratic institutions and representative democracy in Peru.”

We welcome the High Level group that will send the @OEA_oficial .

We are willing to dialogue with all the powers of the State, political forces and social organizations.#AlwaysWithThePeople

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

October 21, 2022

They also specified that a high-level group, made up of representatives of member states, was appointed “to visit Peru in order to analyze the situation, which it will report to this Council.”

The president of Congress, José Williams, explained that the decision made by the OAS Permanent Council is within its powers, but it does not affect the procedures that state institutions have to carry out.

#ServemosAlaNación pic.twitter.com/pxCrURM5JB

– Congress of Peru ���� (@congresoperu)

October 21, 2022

The OAS resolution, however, was downplayed by the president of the Peruvian Congress, José Williams, who indicated that whatever decision the regional body makes “in no way will it affect” the processes that are still under way in the Parliament, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary against President Castillo.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



