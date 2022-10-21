Dismissal of a Salvadoran woman sentenced for having an abortion at home | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A Salvadoran court on Thursday dismissed a woman sentenced to 30 years in prison accused of aggravated homicide for the death of her daughter after having an abortion at home.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce the health situation of a woman detained in El Salvador

The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Therapeutic, Ethical and Eugenic Abortion (Acdatee) celebrated the ruling of the court of the Salvadoran city of Ahuachapán in favor of the woman known as Katia.

Acdatee indicated that on October 28, 2020, in a preliminary hearing, the Ahuachapán Investigating Court granted Katia a provisional dismissal, because the Attorney General’s Office did not present any evidence against her.

#FreedomForWomen| We celebrate the freedom of Katia, a young woman who at the age of 22 faced an out-of-hospital delivery and when seeking medical help she was denounced. The @FGR_SV He accused her of aggravated homicide and requested 30 years in prison.

�� pic.twitter.com/D8pkOXllAJ

— Citizen Group #ManuelaJusticiaYEsperanza (@AbortoPORlaVIDA)

October 21, 2022

Katia was released on bail, but the Prosecutor’s Office appealed that judicial decision in early 2022 before a superior court in Ahuachapán, which on September 13 “confirmed the non-reopening of the trial.”

Thus, the Investigating Court of that city “granted the definitive dismissal” to Katia on Wednesday, October 19.

Through a statement Acdatee explained that in 2019, when Katia was 22 years old, “she faced an out-of-hospital delivery” in the bathroom of her house. Later, relatives transferred the woman and the newborn baby to a hospital in search of medical attention.

Hospital staff reported Katia to the police authorities when her daughter died, and she was provisionally detained.

After learning of the court ruling in favor of Katia, the director of the social organization stated that they have once again been able to deal with the situation of women who are persecuted and accused without foundation that demonstrate the commission of a crime.

The procedural guarantees establish the presumption of innocence: any detained person whose crime is not proven must be released immediately. It’s a human right

– Morena Herrera (@MorenaHerrera_)

October 21, 2022

The representative of Acdatee recalled that Salvadoran legislation is stigmatizing and creates prejudice against women who suffer obstetric emergencies.

Acdatee has criticized Salvadoran criminal law by criminalizing abortion in all circumstances in the Central American country.

Since 1998, the Salvadoran penal code prohibits abortion in all cases and establishes sentences of up to 8 years. However, prosecutors and judges classify abortion cases as aggravated homicide, punishable by up to 50 years in prison.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report