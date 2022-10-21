Colombia set a record for coca production in the Government of Duque | News

Report This Content

Colombia has increased its cultivation of coca plants by 43 percent, reaching 204,000 hectares with an exponential growth that occurred between 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc) released this Thursday.

According to the statistics, the period of greatest boom coincides with the government of former President Iván Duque and his Democratic Center Party, authors of the temporary failure of the peace talks and the insurgent demobilization.

Analysts agree that Duque’s decision not to implement the Peace Accords and the disappearance of the 1,500,000 fund to support the process led other armed groups to occupy the rural power vacuum and set up their laboratories with impunity. , mainly in the Colombian Pacific area and in Putumayo.

Conflicts over control of the Pacific region are currently intensifying, with a 76 percent increase in production, and Putumayo is growing ostensibly in an area that, despite its tradition for medicinal use and local consumption, the peasants themselves admit that the The main destination of coca now is the illegal trade.

In 2021, the historical record for the production of cocaine, the main derivative of coca, was also broken with 1,400 MT, the document reviews, the bulk of which was in the hands of the Mexican cartels and the so-called Border Command.

On the other hand, the UN report does not provide clarity on the role of the 14 US military bases inserted there, experts wonder, since they would be the main responsible for the failed Plan Colombia.

Even the current president, Gustavo Petro, has not commented on the matter, but international reporters say that the newly elected leader wants to regulate the industry and expand programs to replace illegal crops.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



