Shooting in Mexico school zone leaves one dead and two injured | News

One dead and two wounded was the balance of a shooting execution on Thursday in a school zone in the state of Sonora, northwestern Mexico, indicate local sources.

“In the direct attack against the crew of a vehicle, one was killed and two were injured in the town of Empalme. The security corporations of the Navy, State and Municipal Police are in place guarding the area”, the Secretary of State Public Security informed the media.

At the moment, the children of the three educational centers located in the area did not suffer physical damage, although a video broadcast through social networks attests to the terror of the little ones, while the teacher orders them to lie face down, chest on the ground , to protect them while the sound of shrapnel is heard in the background.

A few days ago, the reports say, state educational authorities threatened to sanction a teacher for teaching his pupils how to take refuge in the event of an armed attack.

The events occurred around 2:00 p.m. (local time), at a time close to the entry and exit of the minors, so the potential risk was much greater.

However, police sources released the video of one of the injured survivors who got out of the truck in search of a blanket in one of the surrounding schools.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



