Recovery work progresses in Las Tejerías and El Castaño, Venezuela | News

The authorities of the Government of Venezuela continue to be deployed to monitor the progress of the recovery work in the areas affected by the heavy rains recorded in the state of Aragua (central-north), particularly in Las Tejerías and El Castaño.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reiterated this Wednesday to the people of Aragua that they have all the backing and support “for whatever it takes.”

In addition, he highlighted the activation of a “powerful movement of help, aid and solidarity of the people of Venezuela, by Las Tejerías. And that must be maintained over time. There are things that we are achieving, early victories.”

On this day, some 715 students returned to classes after more than 20 affected schools were recovered after the avalanche that occurred on October 8 in Las Tejerías.

With regard to the town of El Castaño, the Government of Venezuela also remains deployed to provide comprehensive care to the affected families, with 85 percent of the electrical service restored, 42 machinery in charge of clearing the main road and secondary roads, as well as such as 580,000 liters of drinking water, 121 tons of food and 56 tons of proteins distributed.

The Venezuelan president also appointed General César Febres Cabello as the sole military authority in El Castaño to supervise the recovery work in the area.

“I ask for the support of each one of the heads of zones, the neighbors. To work in an articulated and unitary way, so that in the midst of this catastrophe we can advance in the construction and care of the population,” he said.

For her part, the Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, toured the affected areas of Las Tejerías and El Castaño to evaluate the restoration work.

In turn, the sectoral vice president for Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, reported that the rescue and evacuation work continues for those affected by the torrential flood in El Castaño.

The rescue and evacuation work continues for those affected by the torrential alluvium in El Castaño, Edo. Aragua, the Carabobo Police joins together with Civil Protection, Firefighters and FANB, until completely mitigated for Life and Peace. pic.twitter.com/m1Um4wsfnB

– @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1)

October 19, 2022

Some 2,500 members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), 700 from Risk Management and another 250 civil protection officers (PC) and the Fire Department have been deployed in this sector.

So far, the Venezuelan government has confirmed 54 deaths in Las Tejerías and several missing, as well as three deaths in El Castaño.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



