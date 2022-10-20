Latin America

Chile begins immunization against monkeypox | News

The Ministry of Health (Minsal) of Chile reported this Wednesday on the beginning of the immunization process against monkeypox in the Metropolitan Region of that South American nation, a stage in which citizens prone to developing complications during the course of the disease will be prioritized. illness.

During a press conference, portfolio authorities specified that the vaccination will begin in high-risk and immunosuppressed people, who have been contacts of positive patients for monkeypox and live with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or are women in a state of gestation.

Likewise, Chileans who have received liver, kidney, pancreas, heart or marrow transplants, are undergoing hemodialysis or radiotherapy treatments or chemotherapy against cancer, and those suffering from autoimmune diseases will be included.

NOW | Health authorities begin the process of vaccination against Monkeypox aimed, in a first stage, at close contacts of confirmed cases who are at risk of developing a serious disease.

– Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud)
October 19, 2022

Health portfolio officials detailed that the vaccine has a two-dose schedule. The first should be administered within 14 days of contact with a suspect or infected person, ideally within the first four days, while the second dose will be applied after four weeks.

According to the Undersecretary of Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado, once the vaccination campaign has started in the Metropolitan Region, in the coming weeks the antigen will be available in the rest of Chile.

For his part, the general secretary of the local Medical College, José Miguel Bernucci, reported that the Jynneos input, from the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, will be applied, obtained through the Covax mechanism for access to vaccines instituted by the World Health Organization. (WHO).



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

  Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983






