Lula reiterates support for religious freedom in Brazil | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, specified this Wednesday that he maintains the same respect that motivated him to support the achievements of the Evangelical People and the commitment to religious freedom in the nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula denounces Bolsonaro for spreading false news

Through a letter addressed to the evangelical people, 11 days before the vote in the second round of the presidential elections, when meeting with religious leaders in Sao Paulo, Lula da Silva declared that “by using lies with the aim of provoking the fear in people of good faith, I felt the need to reaffirm my commitment to freedom of religion in our country.

“I maintain the same respect and the same commitment that motivated me to support these achievements of the Evangelical People. And our People also know that I have taken care, with special affection, of the poorest (…) Thus, under the Blessing of God, my Government has contributed to improving the lives of millions of Brazilian families”, he stated.

In the drafted document, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) recalled achievements that occurred during his term, which were aimed at the evangelical public, including the signing of decrees dedicated to the March for Jesus and the National Day of Evangelicals , in addition to the reform of the Civil Code.

Lula da Silva criticized the religious leaders who use the temples to ask for votes and stated that his Government will not adopt any attitude that threatens the freedom of worship and preaching, or that creates obstacles to the free functioning of the churches.

I hope that evangelicals lend an exceptional job in this country. A family when they leave home to go to the church, they don’t leave for political things, they go to pray.

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

October 19, 2022

“If God and the Brazilian people allow me to be elected, in addition to maintaining these rights, I will encourage more and more association with the Churches in caring for the life of the Brazilian people and families”, stressed the Brazilian candidate.

According to an analysis carried out by the Brasil de Fato platform on the balance of the governments of Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, and shared by the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), “contrary to what the fake news affirm In addition to never having ordered the closure of churches, Lula facilitated the opening of religious temples, with Law 10,825/2003”.

“The measure helps the formalization of cults and benefits several religions, including the evangelical. With the new legislation, independent churches spread throughout the country. Before, the process was more difficult and to formalize the temples it was necessary to submit them to the great denominations”, pointed out Brasil de Fato.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report