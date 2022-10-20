ECLAC forecasts regional growth of 3.2 percent for 2022 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) predicted this Wednesday an economic growth of 3.2 percent in the region for this year 2022, a figure higher than that forecast last August.

CMIO.org in sequence:

ALBA-TCP aims to strengthen trade integration

Previously, the agency had considered that the expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would reach 2.8 percent, a more favorable figure than the 1.7 percent calculated months ago.

However, ECLAC expects an economic slowdown in the region by 2023, when it is forecast that the dynamics of production will only increase 1.4 percent.

The entity underlines that next year the Latin American and Caribbean countries would be facing an adverse international context, in which a slowdown in global trade, higher interest rates and less liquidity are also predicted.

The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean will grow 3.2% this year, more than expected for 2022, but will slow down sharply in 2023, when it will only grow 1.4%.

— UN News (@UNNews)

October 19, 2022

Regarding the subregions, ECLAC stated that all of them will be affected to the point that South America will only grow 1.2 percent; Central America and Mexico 1.7 percent and the Caribbean 3.1 percent (excluding Guyana, due to its oil boom).

Countries such as Chile, Peru, Brazil and Uruguay will be especially affected, especially due to the forecasts of low dynamism in the Chinese market, since these nations allocate more than 30 percent of their exports to the Asian country.

Something similar would happen in the case of Central America and Mexico, but not with respect to China but with the United States, whose market has a decisive influence on the development of those economies. In addition, this country is the main source of remittances in the area.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report