Government of Costa Rica decrees a State of Emergency due to rains | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, decreed this Wednesday a State of National Emergency to accelerate the attention to the communities that were affected due to the rains registered in that nation in recent weeks.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Costa Rica cuts Culture funds while negotiating with the IMF

During a press conference held after the Government Council, the president and members of his cabinet signed a resolution declaring an emergency in the cantons most affected by the passage of Hurricane Julia between October 8 and 10.

In this sense, the government representative ordered that the southern cantons of Pérez Zeledón, in San José (capital), and Buenos Aires, Coto Brus, Corredores, Golfito and Osa, in the province of Puntarenas, will be facilitated in managing the resources, hiring and timely procedures to repair roads, public buildings, schools and damaged homes.

Likewise, another document was signed to support the recovery actions being undertaken in the cantons of Alajuelita, Aserrí and Desamparados, hit last September by the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

“This allows us to spend more quickly to avoid a tragedy in schools, on a bridge and also to repair the damage already incurred,” said the Costa Rican dignitary.

In this regard, he said that the country is in a position to request a special emergency credit from the Central American Development Bank (CABEI), amounting to some 700 million dollars to rebuild the country.

For his part, the president of the National Emergency Commission, Alejandro Picado, indicated that after the signing of the decree, the competent institutions will have up to 30 calendar days to prioritize recovery and reconstruction projects.

The official pointed out that projects aimed at controlling or mitigating damage to dikes or walls to prevent them from collapsing in the future, as well as the recovery of homes, will be considered a priority.

According to official data, due to the rains of recent weeks, 40 communities and 407 homes were damaged, as well as seven national highways, five cantonal highways and 23 bridges, for which the Government values ​​the declaration of imminent risk.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report