Mexico remains alert for the arrival of a new tropical depression | News

The National Meteorological Service of Mexico communicated on Wednesday that it remains on alert for the possibility of a new tropical depression that could cause intense rains in the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

According to the report of the Mexican entity, a low pressure area to the southwest of the coast of Mexico could intensify into a tropical depression this Thursday, while on Friday it could become a hurricane.

The meteorological entity indicated that in the afternoon of Wednesday the low pressure center was about 200 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Acapulco, in Guerrero, with a west-northwest displacement.

“As a tropical depression, the system will continue to move off the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán, where it could reach the category of tropical storm, to which the name Roslyn would be assigned, with winds of 63 to 118 kilometers per hour,” it reads. the notice.

For its part, the Civil Protection Subsection of the Secretary of the Navy warned that during the next 3 days waves of two to almost five meters high are forecast along the southwest coast.

He also advised the community to follow the recommendations of the authorities to avoid situations that could endanger human lives in the sea, coasts and beaches.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



