Latin America

Mexico remains alert for the arrival of a new tropical depression | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The National Meteorological Service of Mexico communicated on Wednesday that it remains on alert for the possibility of a new tropical depression that could cause intense rains in the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from storm Karl rises to three in Mexico

According to the report of the Mexican entity, a low pressure area to the southwest of the coast of Mexico could intensify into a tropical depression this Thursday, while on Friday it could become a hurricane.

The meteorological entity indicated that in the afternoon of Wednesday the low pressure center was about 200 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Acapulco, in Guerrero, with a west-northwest displacement.

“As a tropical depression, the system will continue to move off the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán, where it could reach the category of tropical storm, to which the name Roslyn would be assigned, with winds of 63 to 118 kilometers per hour,” it reads. the notice.

For its part, the Civil Protection Subsection of the Secretary of the Navy warned that during the next 3 days waves of two to almost five meters high are forecast along the southwest coast.

He also advised the community to follow the recommendations of the authorities to avoid situations that could endanger human lives in the sea, coasts and beaches.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Government of Costa Rica decrees a State of Emergency due to rains | News

11 mins ago

Venezuelan Army helps victims in El Castaño, Aragua | News

18 hours ago

Lula denounces Bolsonaro for spreading false news | News

19 hours ago

Indigenous governor assassinated in southern Antioquia, Colombia | News

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.