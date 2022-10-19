Venezuelan Army helps victims in El Castaño, Aragua | News

Report This Content

The Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, confirmed on Tuesday the deployment of the Army of the South American country in assistance to the population of El Castaño, in Maracay, Aragua state, after the avalanche on Monday as a result of the torrential rains.

It is part of the response advanced by President Nicolás Maduro, who ratified this Tuesday that the Venezuelan government’s command post remains active 24 hours a day to serve the towns of Las Tejerías and El Castaño, in the state of Aragua.

The president ratified that “We are attentive, without neglecting the two battle fronts: Las Tejerías and El Castaño, in Aragua. Let’s go with more force!”.

We are attentive, without neglecting the two battle fronts: Las Tejerías and El Castaño, in Aragua. The Presidential Command Post is on standby 24 hours a day, very willing to recover everything. Let’s go stronger! pic.twitter.com/TFe8y5qe6Z

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

October 18, 2022

Padrino López, on a tour of the area, took charge of the tasks of supervising and certifying the military deployment “moving machinery, moving troops to attend to our people.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Citizen Security, Remigio Ceballos explained “We have to be ready and give an early response to any event in any part of the territory that arises. The people count on us, on their Armed Forces, on President Nicolás Maduro” .

Greetings Mérida, at this time of the morning I am monitoring the emergencies that have occurred in the state of Mérida in different municipalities. In Rangel, in the Cacute sector, the trans-Andean road was affected, where a heavy machine is already working to open the way. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/bTbwtResRz

— JEHYSON GUZMAN (@JEHYSONGUZMAN)

October 18, 2022

Ceballos reported that with 250 Civil Protection officials and the Fire Department, the National Risk Management System is assisting the population of El Castaño, affected by an avalanche.

In addition, more than 300 members of the Venezuelan Army, as well as heavy machinery, carry out cleaning and debris removal tasks due to the overflow of the Palmarito River in El Castaño.





