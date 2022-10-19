Lula denounces Bolsonaro for spreading false news | News

Report This Content

The center-left candidate for the Presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, denounced the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, on Tuesday for using digital platforms to spread lies while emphasizing that “the truth will always win.”

Brazilian presidential candidates participate in television debate

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) stated during a virtual meeting with the Brazil of Hope coalition that “WhatsApp is the great tool they use to spread lies and we need to know it.”

In this sense, Lula added that the far-right candidate “says that I am going to close the churches, but he knows that I created the Religious Freedom Law, that I was president for eight years and I never closed a church.”

I pray that you will help us in the next 12 days. That we dedicate a little more time to defeat the lies machine of them. They spend a lot of money to tell lies, but the truth will always win.

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

October 18, 2022

At the same time, he stressed that “we are dealing with an abnormal citizen. That makes lying his way of doing politics. I saw a video of him where he says that it is necessary to lie to win the elections. He does not campaign or govern honestly.”

Similarly, the former president called on the people to take a little more time “to defeat his lying machine. They spend a lot of money telling lies, but the truth will always win.”

O WhatsApp is a great tool that they use to spread lies and we need to know about it. Bolsonaro says that he wanted to date these churches, but he knows that I was the one who raised the Religious Freedom Law, that I was president for 8 years and never dated a church.

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

October 18, 2022

Based on this, Lula stressed the need to disseminate his government’s proposals in order to counteract right-wing propaganda, as well as so that “people understand that we know what to do when we win the elections.”

The campaign for the re-election of Bolsonaro released its most recent false news on Tuesday about an alleged attack on its candidate for governor in São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, after a shooting, which the police verified the inexistence of any link.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

