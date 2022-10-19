Indigenous governor assassinated in southern Antioquia, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The Indigenous Organization of Antioquia (OIA), Colombia reported on Tuesday the murder of the indigenous governor, Álvaro Bailarín Sapia, after being attacked by an armed man in the 20 de Julio neighborhood of the Urrao municipality, southwest of Antioquia.

According to the entity, the events occurred on the night of Friday, October 14, when the leader was shot.

“At no time did our leader express threats against him, I only know that he was a good leader and leader who left three orphaned minor children and his entire community in a state of defenselessness,” said the Minister of Human Rights and Peace of the OIA, Luis Fernando Caisamo.

Attention! the @OIA_COLOMBIA reports that the Indigenous Governor of Urrao in Antioquia, Álvaro Bailarín Sapia, was assassinated.

Álvaro was the governor of the Embera Eyábida community of the Valle de Losses reservation. pic.twitter.com/lVFSCm9eBX

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 18, 2022

As a result of the attack, the leader had serious head and chest injuries, although his relatives took him to a health center, where he later died.

It is worth specifying that the indigenous community demanded that the competent authorities investigate, capture, prosecute and sentence the murderer of this leader.

They also called on the legal and illegal armed actors to respect the lives of the men and women of the Embera Eyábida, Dóbida, Chamí, Gunadule and Senú peoples, communities in danger of physical and cultural extermination due to the armed conflict. the nation.

Alvaro Sapia Dancer

10/14/22

Urrao, Antioquia

Álvaro was the current governor of the Loss Valley Reservation. The community recognized him as one of the most solid governors in management, which allowed him to be elected for 8 consecutive years as his authority. pic.twitter.com/d8qiBGIyJ6

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 18, 2022

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Álvaro was the current governor of the Valle de Losses Reservation. The community recognized him as one of the most solid governors in management, which allowed him to be elected for 8 consecutive years as his authority.

With the assassination of Álvaro, there are 146 social leaders and human rights defenders assassinated in Colombia during the year 2022, and 1,373 since the Peace Accords.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



