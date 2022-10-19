Government of Venezuela presents balance after damages due to rains in the state of Aragua | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led a work meeting on Tuesday in which the balance of the situation in the areas of Las Tejerías and El Castaño, in the state of Aragua (central-north), was presented, after the damage caused by the rains.

President Maduro visits El Castaño after being affected by rains

So far, the Venezuelan authorities have reported 54 dead and eight missing in Las Tejerías, while another three people died and 50 families were affected in El Castaño.

“The visit to Las Tejerías allowed us to get in touch with the people, verify the work, accelerate the cleaning processes, create the Special Economic Fund to finance the recovery” of that area, the president said.

In addition, he specified that 14 schools and high schools were reconditioned in Las Tejerías so that classes can resume this Wednesday. “We are all in perfect civic-military union, with the boys, with the girls, with the youth. We have a heroic, fighting people,” he pointed out.

President Maduro also indicated that they have 450 homes from the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV) for Las Tejerías, while they continue to evaluate the availability of land that has the conditions required for the construction of new homes in this sector.

Regarding the effects in El Castaño, the president stressed that “troops remained deployed to begin the comprehensive recovery of the affected areas.”

The recovery work in the Palmarito sector, in El Castaño, continues to advance with the deployment of 2,500 troops from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), 700 from the national risk system, 200 officials to recover public services, and more than 25 heavy machinery.

He also recalled that through the deployment of FANB and Civil Protection (PC) troops, more than 300 land rescues have been recorded in El Castaño, after the overflow of the Palmarito ravine.

The president reiterated that the Presidential Command Post is activated 24 hours a day to supervise and establish the necessary strategies to deal with the effects generated by tropical waves in the country.

Effects in Mérida

For his part, the governor of the Mérida state, Jehyson Guzmán, said that in the Libertador municipality of that entity, maintenance crews are deployed for the collection of debris and recovery of belongings of the families that were affected by the increase in the flow of the river. the stony one

“We are activating six jumbos, two backhoes, two mini showers and two cranes to activate the channeling of the river and avoid major damage,” Guzmán said.

The governor reported that, so far, 40 affected homes, six businesses and 12 vehicles have been reported, and indicated that “we are evaluating the homes that were left on the river bank.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



