Bolivian President reiterates commitment not to betray the people | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, reiterated on Tuesday his commitment to never betray the people and highlighted the importance of unity in the country, within the framework of the second anniversary of the return to democracy with the victory in the general elections.

“We will never get tired of thanking the Bolivian people for that unyielding struggle that allowed us to recover democracy and that revolutionary spirit that always shines in the face of injustice. We will never betray your trust or go backwards in the construction of a worthy homeland!”, emphasized the head of state.

During a rally, Arce stressed that two years ago, the struggle and conscience of the Bolivian people “deeply democratic” returned hope, peace and stability.

#LIVE

How not to celebrate together with our beloved Bolivian people, this very special day in which we remember two years of having recovered democracy.

Thanks for your affection!

We defend democracy every day!#Let’s DefendDemocracy

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

October 18, 2022

“It’s been two years since we assumed the Government with brother jilata David Choquehuanca and we have advanced thanks to the strength they give us, (…) This concentration feeds us, gives us life, fills us with happiness and security. We have never betrayed the Bolivian people nor are we going to do so, sisters, brothers”, he said.

In addition, he noted that the victory at the polls was the triumph of the Bolivian people who “want well-being for everyone, not just for a few. We are going to defend his mandate!” he insisted.

Two years after recovering democracy, here we are the same as in 2020, firm with the commitment to continue working for the people and for the people. To our social organizations, workers, peasants, urban and professional groups, to all #BoliviaTHANKS FOR THE LOVE pic.twitter.com/OmePo7bAnM

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

October 18, 2022

Similarly, the president recognized that the fight is against poverty and inequalities, against racism and all forms of discrimination, and recognized the work of social organizations and groups that uphold the defense of the Bolivian process.

This October 18, through Supreme Decree 4459, the Day of Recovery of Intercultural Democracy is commemorated in Bolivia, after the 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



