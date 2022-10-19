Puerto Rico rises up in resistance | Opinion

Report This Content

In the history of Puerto Rico, we have learned to join forces, beyond political status preferences, to achieve common goals. For example, in 2019, that unit forced the former colonial and annexationist governor, Ricardo Roselló, to submit his resignation.

That news traveled the world, because previously, more than half a million people marched down the country’s main avenue, demanding his resignation. In addition, dozens of massive and combative activities were carried out previously, in front of the president’s mansion.

What provoked such a forceful response from the people were the unseemly and discriminatory comments about the political opposition and minority groups in the country.

This was done rudely, in a personal chat with obscene language, between his government collaborators, which was publicly disclosed and caused popular outrage.

In addition, two decades ago, we forced the United States Navy to leave the municipality of Vieques, which had been used for sixty years for target practice by the United States and several invited NATO countries, with modern warships. The result was that part of the land on our baby island was destroyed for military purposes and the environment was contaminated. The serious health consequences for the population are reflected in the very high rate of respiratory diseases.

Thousands of people were arrested for civil disobedience activities on Vieques, including progressive political and community leaders from across the country, as well as internationally renowned personalities. The slogan “Peace for Vieques” resounded in the United Nations (UN) and in all the mass media of the world.

Previously, national and international pressure was exerted for the release of our pro-independence imprisoned heroes and we overcame the imposition of the United States Compulsory Military Service in Puerto Rico. We have shown for more than a century that we know the art of unity in political, social and cultural struggle.

All these experiences were conquests for immediate demands, which serve as an example, against an enemy as powerful as the United States. For many historians, our brave hardened people have been able to survive all attempts at cultural assimilation by the USA, making us an important reference for other centuries-old struggles.

In those glorious deeds, the continuous massive demonstrations of civil disobedience and massive mobilizations were always the main methods of peaceful struggle. That united force of the people opened the way for all citizen victories, especially in recent decades.

However, in the past there have also been armed groups of the Nationalist Party led by the patriot and martyr Pedro Albizu Campos, who attacked the US Congress, the “Armed Liberation Commands (CAL)” and “Los Macheteros”, headed by the martyr Filiberto Ojeda Ríos, among others. These most recent clandestine organizations carried out successful military operations, unprecedented within the territory of Puerto Rico.

The same thing was achieved by the “Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN)”, who carried out military operations inside the territory of the USA. That worthy representation of our Puerto Rican diaspora became the main urban guerrilla in the history of the empire.

As we see, in our nation and in the diaspora, there is an ancient tradition of unity in action, dating back to the early twentieth century, after the US military invasion of 1898, when the resistance of our public school teachers, they faced the imperial excesses. They were the ones who defeated the imposition of the English language as the official language in our educational system. Since then, we have successfully defended our beautiful Caribbean and Latin American culture.

In that first trench of political and cultural struggle, many achievements have been obtained with sweat and blood, thanks to the unity of the working class, the student movement and all progressive sectors. For this reason, we have continued to advance in the decolonization process, after 124 years of colonial domination and exploitation.

Despite the continuous repression and perversity of the northern power, Puerto Rico stands up today, more than ever, in resistance against colonialism and savage capitalism.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

