Inauguration of a wastewater treatment plant module in Hurlingham, Argentina | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, inaugurated this Tuesday a new module of the Purification Plant for the treatment of sewage liquids in the municipality of Hurlingham that will benefit more than 300,000 people.

“We are inaugurating a work that goes far beyond the residents of Hurlingham and for us it is a great satisfaction,” Fernández said during his speech.

The work had an investment that exceeded 2,492 million pesos (more than 16 million dollars approximately). “We are going to continue along this path so that more Argentine men and women can live better,” the president emphasized.

The processing capacity of module II of the treatment plant is added to what the plant already had (for 150,000 inhabitants), serving 450,000 people in the municipalities of Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, Morón, San Martín and Tres de Febrero.

“The treatment by which suspended matter and some dissolved substances are removed from the water to return it to the environment in a harmless manner will include a loading chamber, sand removal, primary decantation and a biological stage (aeration tanks and clarifiers),” he says. a press release from Casa Rosada.

Fernandez highlighted that there are now more than 5,000 works underway at the same time and that each one creates jobs, reaching the figure of 1.3 million so far.

“We are in a time when we have to strengthen ourselves because we come from four previous years where all the important things that Argentines needed were not done,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



